No Loans for Continuing Students This Year- HESFB

The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, noted that while he sympathizes with the hundreds of students who are on the verge of completely dropping out of school due to lack of tuition, the government is broke, leaving a lot of unfunded priority, like funding these students, on their waiting list.
No Loans for Continuing Students This Year- HESFB6 Dec 2022, 18:45 Comments 56 Views Education Report
One of the students sponsored by HESFB celebrating after graduating. Since 2014, hundreds of students have been benefiting from Student Loan Scheme
