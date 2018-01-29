No Money for Mak World Netball Championship Facility

In short
Penninah Aligawesa Kabenge, the head of the Local Organizing Committee, says only Shillings 5billion of the required Shillings 9 billion for the construction work has been confirmed.
No Money for Mak World Netball Championship Facility29 Jan 2018, 18:22 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Sport Breaking news
An artistic impression of a 5000-seater in-door stadium that will host world University Netball Championships at Makerere University. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.