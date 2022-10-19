Nebert Rugadya
12:30

No Need to Rush Appointment of NSSF Bosses - Gov't

19 Oct 2022, 12:26 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
NSSF MD Byarugaba and his Deputy Ayota, not yet shaken

In short
The Chairman General of the National Organization of Trade Unions, NOTU, Usher Wilson Owere says that with the contract of the Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba ending next month, it is expected that by now, a replacement should be ready.

 

