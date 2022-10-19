In short
The Chairman General of the National Organization of Trade Unions, NOTU, Usher Wilson Owere says that with the contract of the Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba ending next month, it is expected that by now, a replacement should be ready.
No Need to Rush Appointment of NSSF Bosses - Gov't19 Oct 2022, 12:26 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Richard Byarugaba
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.