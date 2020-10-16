In short
This was after the party authorities failing to break the stalemate on the official flagbearer pitting President Museveni's Godfrey Aine Kaguta and Foreign Minister Kutesa's daughter Shartsi Nayebare Musherure Kuteesa
No NRM Candidate for Mawogola North as Kaguta, Kutesa are Nominated as Independents
In short
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM) party
