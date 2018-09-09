No One Will Destabilize Kampala-Museveni

In short
He said government will plan for the youths whose parents failed to plan for to help them overcome the unemployment problem. Some parents didnt plan well for their children. They have no job, no property and no capital.
No One Will Destabilize Kampala-Museveni9 Sep 2018, 21:13 Comments 105 Views Misc Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: youth gobierno people drug abuse ngo child parent job country city unemployment capital wealth property corn bus project rehabilitation chinese center president building road scale unemployed education leather street authority address footwear innovation skin
Mentioned: yoweri museveni government kampala entebbe state lodge
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.