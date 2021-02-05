In short
It has emerged that sectarianism allegation is one of the major reasons why police leadership has halted promotion of 500 senior police officers. The shortlisting process started in January last year and the promotion exercise was expected to be conducted in April of the same year.
No Promotions in Police for 5 Years; Sectarianism cited as 500 Senior Officers Wait
