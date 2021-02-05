Kato Joseph
No Promotions in Police for 5 Years; Sectarianism cited as 500 Senior Officers Wait

5 Feb 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga with senior police officers at a conference were promotions were announced

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga with senior police officers at a conference were promotions were announced

It has emerged that sectarianism allegation is one of the major reasons why police leadership has halted promotion of 500 senior police officers. The shortlisting process started in January last year and the promotion exercise was expected to be conducted in April of the same year.

 

