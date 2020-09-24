No Public Transport For Learners, Teachers after re-opening! Govt Warns

In short
The ministry of education and sports says that no learner or teacher will AT ANY TIME be allowed to use general public transport, including taxis, vans and boda bodas when schools reopen for finalists who are scheduled to report to their respective schools on October 15.
No Public Transport For Learners, Teachers after re-opening! Govt Warns24 Sep 2020, 17:47 Comments 81 Views Education Report
