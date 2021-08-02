Stanley Ebele
12:28

No Sanitizer, No Work for Moroto Drivers

2 Aug 2021, 12:23 Comments 183 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
Passengers at Moroto Bus Terminal

Passengers at Moroto Bus Terminal

In short
Kanonya says that all taxi drivers, loaders, brokers at the terminal must sanitize while each driver must have proof that they have a sanitiser for passengers before accessing the park. He adds that any driver who will be found loading passengers without a sanitiser will be fined up to 100, 000 Shillings.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. public transport
Mentioned: Moroto Bus Terminal moroto taxi drivers association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.