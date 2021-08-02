No Sanitizer, No Work for Moroto Drivers

In short
Kanonya says that all taxi drivers, loaders, brokers at the terminal must sanitize while each driver must have proof that they have a sanitiser for passengers before accessing the park. He adds that any driver who will be found loading passengers without a sanitiser will be fined up to 100, 000 Shillings.
Moroto, Uganda
