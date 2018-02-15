In short
President Yoweri Museveni told Journalists at Kawumu Presidential Demonstration Farm in Luweero district, that there was no fight between security agencies. He however hinted at possible bickering between individual security officers.
President Museveni Downplays CMI, Police Fight Fears
President Yoweri Museveni harvesting pineapples on Wednesday at Kawumu Presidential demonstration farm Login to license this image from 1$.
