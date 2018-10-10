In short
The late Peter Nyombis body was only brought to parliament to lie in State for Members of Parliament and public to pay their last respect. This is break from tradition as Parliament usually convenes special sittings for fallen sitting and former MPs to be eulogized.
No Special Sitting to Honour Former AG Peter Nyombi
Former Attorney General Peter Nyombi's body arrives at Parliament this afternoon. Login to license this image from 1$.
