Mak Student Allowances To Be Paid Through Mobile Money

In short
Government sponsored Students who reside outside the main campus receive at least 708, 750 Shillings per Student every semester as a living-out allowance to cover the cost of their accommodation and meals.
Mak Student Allowances To Be Paid Through Mobile Money13 Feb 2018, 07:58 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
A notice from the Dean of Students requiring government non-resident students to submit their mobile money numbers. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.