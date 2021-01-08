Aldon Walukamba
20:58

No Taking Photographs While Voting -EC Insists

8 Jan 2021, 20:57 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Election Updates
Polling in Uganda

Polling in Uganda

In short
It is stipulated in the Electoral Commission voter education handbook that “while voting is done in the open; marking the ballot is secret - your choice is secret (p.35).”

 

Tagged with: 2021 General Elections 2021 election democracy election transparency secret ballot voting secretly
Mentioned: Uganda Electoral Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.