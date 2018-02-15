President Warns Against Sand Mining in Fish Breeding Areas

In short
President Musevenis stand follows demands by industrialists at Namunkekera Industrial Center in Nakaseke district for sand to facilitate the construction of industries.
President Warns Against Sand Mining in Fish Breeding Areas15 Feb 2018, 16:48 Comments 215 Views Business and finance Analysis
President Yoweri Museveni chatting with Investors of YAHE industrial hub found at Namunkekera Industrial Center during his visit on Tuesday. Login to license this image from 1$.
