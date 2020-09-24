Nomination Expenses Irk Political Aspirants in Sembabule

In short
Fredrick Tumwine, an intending male youth Councillor for Mujwala Sub County says that besides incurring costs to obtain signatures of seconders, they also challenged by the expenses associated with securing statutory declarations from the courts of law.
Nomination Expenses Irk Political Aspirants in Sembabule24 Sep 2020, 15:46 Comments 55 Views Sembabule, Uganda Election Politics Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Barbra Busingye, Electoral Commission Registrar for Sembabule Candidates Frustrated in Sembabule High Court Costs Intending candidates Frustrated Nomination and Commissioning Fees
Mentioned: The Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.