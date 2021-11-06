Flavia Nassaka
16:52

Non-Adherence to HIV Treatment Blamed on Lack of Competent Counselors

6 Nov 2021, 16:37 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Stephen Watiti, an HIV activist blames this on the lack of competent counsellors to guide clients on what to expect early enough, and as a result, when many of the newly infected people start on treatment, they end up dropping out.

 

