Non-Candidates Fined UGX 50,000 Each for Staging Strike at Lango College

6 Aug 2022, 12:05 Comments 140 Views Lira City Council, Obote Avenue, Lira, Uganda Education Human rights Crime Updates

In the aftermath, the learners were all sent home and ordered to return after a week, accompanied by their parents. Now the school administration has announced that after costing the damaged properties, they concluded that each learner should pay a sum of 50,000 Shillings to cater for the cost of repairs and replacements.

 

