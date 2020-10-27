Non-candidate Learners to Meet Teachers at Schools Periodically Without Re-opening

In short
According to the Director Basic and Secondary Education Ismael Mulindwa the move to allow learners have face to face sessions with their teachers will be guided by the Ministry of Health to ensure that the SOPs are observed and at the same time learners have a complete learning session.
Non-candidate Learners to Meet Teachers at Schools Periodically Without Re-opening27 Oct 2020, 20:38 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: home learning mater home learning material second distribution
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.