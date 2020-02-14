In short
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 590 soldiers who underwent a six months’ refresher course at college on Thursday at Gadaffi Garrison in Jinja, Katemba notes that, the number of trainees continue to rise however, the training structures are yet to be renovated.
Non-Commissioned Officers Academy Commander Calls for Renovation of Training Facilities
The chief of staff of the land forces, Maj. Gen Leopold Kyanda joins soldiers to celebrate their graduation day.
