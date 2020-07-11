In short
Museveni, who was speaking to the nation on Saturday as the country marks the World Population Day, noted that 891,000 people have high blood pressure, 534,000 people have heart disease and 229,000 are diabetic.
Non-Communicable Diseases Biggest Threat to Ugandans- Museveni
11 Jul 2020
Tagged with: NCDs President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni world population day
