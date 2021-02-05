In short
Contaminated maize is a big health hazard that most posho-eating Ugandans seems to be unaware of. In a meeting attended by over 50 millers, only two (Nakawuka Maize Millers and Kasawo Millers) had taken the requisite measures to acquired a distinctive mark for their flour with the rest still hanging onto excuses of Covid-19 effects, NEMA threatening to evict them and delayed construction of Nakawuka road.
Non-compliant Maize Millers to be Closed by June as Cancer Threat Looms -UNBS.5 Feb 2021
