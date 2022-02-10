Makerere University Equips Builders With Skills in Construction Sector

In short
Dr. Allan Birabi, a senior lecturer at the department explained that the college realized that there has been a gap between the masons and students who have to work together after the students have graduated.
Makerere University Equips Builders With Skills in Construction Sector10 Feb 2022, 18:22 Comments 72 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: MAK - CEDAT
Mentioned: Makerere University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.