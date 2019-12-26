Flavia Nassaka
16:40

Non-Scientists Asked to Prepare Abstracts Ahead of Aids Conference in Uganda

26 Dec 2019, 16:33 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
Delegates gather for the closing session of ICASA 2019 in Kigali on December 07.

Delegates gather for the closing session of ICASA 2019 in Kigali on December 07.

In short
Earlier this month, as the 2019 conference edition closed in Kigali Rwanda, Uganda was announced next host of the continental meeting after we beat Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia to win the bid to host the up to 10,000 delegates that are a mix of academics, scientists, diplomats, political leaders and civil society activists.

 

Tagged with: international conference on AIDS and STIs
Mentioned: The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/ AIDS (UNAIDS) Uganda AIDS Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.