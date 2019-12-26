Non-Scientists Asked to Prepare Abstracts Ahead of Aids Conference in Uganda

In short
Earlier this month, as the 2019 conference edition closed in Kigali Rwanda, Uganda was announced next host of the continental meeting after we beat Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia to win the bid to host the up to 10,000 delegates that are a mix of academics, scientists, diplomats, political leaders and civil society activists.
Non-Scientists Asked to Prepare Abstracts Ahead of Aids Conference in Uganda26 Dec 2019, 16:33 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: international conference on AIDS and STIs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.