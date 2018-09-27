Nonexistent Groups Tap Millions from Youth Livelihood Fund

In short
It has also been established that one of the beneficiaries in Mazinga Sub County used their share of the money to buy witchcraft as opposed to starting a poultry project. Yesu Afaayo, another group in Kalangala town failed to buy a washing machine as planned.
Nonexistent Groups Tap Millions from Youth Livelihood Fund27 Sep 2018, 20:32 Comments 142 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: youth livelihood programme witchcraft kalangala groups
Mentioned: entebbe municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.