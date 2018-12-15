Hafitha Issa
11:37

NORAD Targets 2000 Students for ICT Skills Dev't

15 Dec 2018, 09:50 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis

In short
The four-year program targets students who can demonstrate passion and basic software development to bridge the gap between what schools and Universities teach and the needs of employers.

 

