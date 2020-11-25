Emmy Daniel Ojara
16:01

Norbert Mao Roots for Peaceful Transition of Power

25 Nov 2020, 15:58 Comments 131 Views Omoro, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Presidential Race Breaking news
Norbert Mao

Norbert Mao

In short
Mao said that all stakeholders and voters should stand against violence that leads to bloodshed and instead embrace a peaceful transition of government from the current leadership of Uganda to a new leadership through the ballots.

 

Tagged with: Democratic Party Norbert Mao Dp President mao campaigns in omoro
Mentioned: Palenga Town Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.