Norbert Mao Sets Sights on 2026 Elections

Mao said that even after losing the recent Presidential elections to incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party he will still contest in the next elections and ensure that he brings a change in Uganda.
Norbert Mao Sets Sights on 2026 Elections24 Jan 2021, 16:47 Comments 241 Views Gulu, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Breaking news
