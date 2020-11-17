Stanley Ebele
Normalcy Returns to Nakapiripirit Following Ethnic Tension Over Death of Teenager

17 Nov 2020, 20:54 Nakapiripirit, Uganda

In short
Nakapiripirit District Police Commander, Joseph Bongo, says calm has returned and normal business has resumed. He says they have also picked up two suspects, whose identities have been withheld to aid the police investigations.

 

