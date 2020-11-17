Normalcy Returns to Nakapiripirit Following Ethnic Tension Over Death of Teenager

In short
Nakapiripirit District Police Commander, Joseph Bongo, says calm has returned and normal business has resumed. He says they have also picked up two suspects, whose identities have been withheld to aid the police investigations.
Normalcy Returns to Nakapiripirit Following Ethnic Tension Over Death of Teenager17 Nov 2020, 20:54 Comments 146 Views Nakapiripirit, Uganda Crime Updates
