Amony Immaculate
07:44

North Kyoga Region Registers Decline in Road Accidents

20 Jun 2020, 07:34 Comments 96 Views Lira, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates

In short
The traffic police department of the region says that it has so far recorded 10 cases of fatal accidents, in which 11 lives were lost, 23 serious accidents, and 12 minor accidents during the entire period of the lockdown which started at the end of March.

 

Tagged with: Decrease in roaad accident during lock down North Kyoga Region
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.