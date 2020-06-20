North Kyoga Region Registers Decline in Road Accidents

In short
The traffic police department of the region says that it has so far recorded 10 cases of fatal accidents, in which 11 lives were lost, 23 serious accidents, and 12 minor accidents during the entire period of the lockdown which started at the end of March.
North Kyoga Region Registers Decline in Road Accidents20 Jun 2020, 07:34 Comments 96 Views Lira, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.