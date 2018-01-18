North Mbale Diocese Transfers 12 Priests, Retires 3

In short
Rt. Rev. Samuel Gidudu, the Bishop of North Mbale Diocese confirmed the retirement and transfer of the Reverends shortly after closing a three days retreat for the clergy and their spouses at Crown Suite Hotel, Mbale.
North Mbale Diocese Transfers 12 Priests, Retires 318 Jan 2018, 17:49 Comments 78 Views Mbale, Uganda Religion Breaking news
Bishop Samuel Gidudu wearing a purple shirt with some of the reverands and their spouses Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.