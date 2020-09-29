Northern Region Football Association Seeks UGX 75M for Activities

In short
The funds are meant for organizing women football tournaments, paying salaries for the regional staffs and office rent in all the districts in both Lango and Acholi sub-regions.
Northern Region Football Association Seeks UGX 75M for Activities29 Sep 2020, 12:23 Comments 52 Views Lira, Uganda Sport Science and technology Northern Updates
