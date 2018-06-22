In short
Cedric Merel, the EU Head of Delegation in Uganda said selected local governments will be assisted in the implementation of their respective local economic development plan LED as well as climate-smart agriculture CSA amongst smallholder farmers to help mitigate climate change.
Northern Uganda Gets Ugx 160b for Climate Smart Agriculture Top story22 Jun 2018, 18:05 Comments 207 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Environment Northern Breaking news
German Ambassador To Uganda Dr Albrecht Conze (R) Opens the GIZ Coordination Office in Gulu With Local Government Minister Tom Butiime (L) Login to license this image from 1$.
