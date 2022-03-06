Northern Uganda Orthodox Church Gets New Bishop

In short
Bishop Kabuye who will be in charge of the Acholi, West Nile, Karamoja, and Lango Sub Regions was appointed on the 17th October 2021 by his Beatitude the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria Theodoros II during his visit to Africa. He was unanimously elected the Bishop of Northern Uganda by the synod on 12th January 2022.
Gulu, Uganda
Bishop Kabuye recieves his cardinal role from the Bishop of Burundi-Rwanda. Photo by Simon Wokorach.
