NOTU, Finance Ministry Bicker over NSSF Representation

URN has learnt that NOTUs nominees were rejected by the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority URBRA as unfit for the job. But according to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, NOTU has been advised to nominate more of preferably female candidates, whose names will be sent to URBRA for vetting and appointment, if approved.
NOTU, Finance Ministry Bicker over NSSF Representation5 Dec 2018, 14:04 Comments 208 Views Business and finance Report
NSSF board was inaugurated yesterday, however, without NOTU representation Login to license this image from 1$.
