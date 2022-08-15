In short
data comes from a phase three trial conducted in the United States and Mexico, and from the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST Phase 2 trial where a a single booster dose of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted was administered to healthy adult participants at least six months after their primary two-dose vaccination series of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.
Novavax Applies for FDA Approval for it's Booster COVID-19 Vaccine15 Aug 2022, 20:29 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
