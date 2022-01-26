Kukunda Judith
19:37

Novelist Kakwenza Resurfaces in Iganga, Admitted in Hospital

26 Jan 2022
Left is Lawyer Eron Kiiza together with his client Kakwenza Rukirabashaija shortly after being returned from prison. Courtesy Picture

Left is Lawyer Eron Kiiza together with his client Kakwenza Rukirabashaija shortly after being returned from prison.

In short
Kakwenza who is facing charges of offensive communication was re-arrested from the Kitalya prison on Wednesday shortly after Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza granted him bail. It was not clear why he was re-arrested.

 

