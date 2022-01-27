Hafitha Issa
November Riots: Gov't Still Processing Compensation of Victims

27 Jan 2022 Kampala, Uganda
In short
Gen. Odongo told delegates at the 40th Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights of the United Nations virtual meeting that the compensation process is ongoing and that several families have presented their claims to the office of the Attorney General.

 

