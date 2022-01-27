In short
Gen. Odongo told delegates at the 40th Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights of the United Nations virtual meeting that the compensation process is ongoing and that several families have presented their claims to the office of the Attorney General.
November Riots: Gov't Still Processing Compensation of Victims27 Jan 2022, 18:09 Comments 284 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
