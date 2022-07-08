Now Cattle Rustlers Punish Moroto Residents for Snoring at Night

In short
Josephine Naduk, a resident of Atedeoi village said that ever since they received goats from the government, they have never had a peace as rustlers’ roam throughout the nights looking for goats to steal.
Now Cattle Rustlers Punish Moroto Residents for Snoring at Night8 Jul 2022, 18:28 Comments 78 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: goats lotisan sub county moroto district people pulled out of their house warriors torture people snoring at night
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.