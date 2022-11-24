Ochola O. Dominic
NPA Asks Parliament to Restrict Fiscal 'Indiscipline' of Supplementary Budgets

Members of Parliament during plenary to pass supplementary budget on May 20, 2022

Dr. Muvawala who was presenting a response on the budget process and execution before the Finance Committee of parliament Thursday pointed out that the frequent use of supplementary requests, which are not matched by revenue collections is problematic.

 

