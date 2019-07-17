NPA Boss Mocks Landlord and Tenant Bill

In short
The NPA Executive Director Dr Joseph Muvawala said he hoped the president did not sign it into law in a complete show of disdain to the bill. He was speaking during the 7th economic forum held in Entebbe today. The meeting was organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) to deliberate and suggest policy changes in the key sectors in the economy.
NPA Boss Mocks Landlord and Tenant Bill17 Jul 2019, 19:39 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Landlord and Tenants Bill dr. joseph muvawala
