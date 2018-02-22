Blanshe Musinguzi
19:21

NPA Developing a Human Resource Plan

22 Feb 2018, 19:21 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Participants in the stakeholder meeting on national planning in Uganda courtesy photo

Participants in the stakeholder meeting on national planning in Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Paul Okitoi, the strategic planning manager at National Planning Authority says the third National Development Plan that will replace the current plan in 2021 will have a human resource plan for the country.

 

Tagged with: national planning authority makerere university economic policy research centre

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.