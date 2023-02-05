Christopher Kisekka
15:49

NPA Proposes Central Collection of all Fees in Public Schools Top story

5 Feb 2023, 15:43 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
A slide from NPA's paper

A slide from NPA's paper

In short
“All fees and charges by any public education and training institution should be remitted to the consolidated fund and never should there be spending at source without an approved budget,” the NPA proposal on Uganda’s education reforms reads.

 

Tagged with: debate on school fees school fees

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.