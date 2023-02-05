In short
“All fees and charges by any public education and training institution should be remitted to the consolidated fund and never should there be spending at source without an approved budget,” the NPA proposal on Uganda’s education reforms reads.
NPA Proposes Central Collection of all Fees in Public Schools Top story5 Feb 2023, 15:43 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: debate on school fees school fees
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.