Planning Body Presents 5 Point Strategy To Transform Kampala

Joseph Muvawala, Executive Director of the National Planning Authority presented the strategy

In short

Greater Kampala Economic Development Strategy aims at creating a greater Kampala united towards job creation, improved livability and a sustainable development for all its citizen. The draft strategic plan presented a Pearl of Africa yesterday envisions transforming greater Kampala through five strategic areas including putting in place competitive economic infrastructure, conserving and protecting environmental assets, business support to transform informal sector and youth, a unique centre for tourism and effective city and local government serviced delivery.