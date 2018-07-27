In short
Dr Kenneth Omona, the NRM National Deputy Treasurer who is coordinating and supervising the ongoing election in Apac, faults police for failing to take action against persons instigating violence in the polls, resulting into attacks against several NRM supporters in the area.
NRM Faults Police for Lax Security in Apac
