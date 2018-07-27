Ronald Odongo
NRM Faults Police for Lax Security in Apac

27 Jul 2018, 16:34 Comments 120 Views Apac, Uganda Crime Report
Medical form of one of the injured NRM cadres Ronald Odongo

Dr Kenneth Omona, the NRM National Deputy Treasurer who is coordinating and supervising the ongoing election in Apac, faults police for failing to take action against persons instigating violence in the polls, resulting into attacks against several NRM supporters in the area.

 

Tagged with: uganda police force apac municipality

