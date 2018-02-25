NRM Age Limit Fete to Kick Start Referendum Campaign - Nankabirwa

Some of the people at the NRM fete in Kiboga district. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Parliament removed the age limit for persons seeking the office of the president and other local government offices in December 2017, eliminating the last hurdle for President Yoweri Museveni to seek reelection when his term of office ends in 2021. He is now aged 73, and would not be eligible for another term of office.