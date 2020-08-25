NRM Aspirants in Luweero Accuse Security Personnel of Meddling in Party Primaries

Luweero DPC Abraham Tukundane chating with MP aspirant Joy Namulindwa. Tukundane is investigating his officers in Bamunanika after reports emerged that they have been compromised by politicians

In short

Ali Ndawula the aspirant for Bamunanika County MP NRM ticket says that the incumbent MP John Chrysostom Muyingo has compromised large of policemen in the area and these are seen in public campaigning for him.