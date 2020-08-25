NRM Aspirants in Luweero Accuse Security Personnel of Meddling in Party Primaries

In short
Ali Ndawula the aspirant for Bamunanika County MP NRM ticket says that the incumbent MP John Chrysostom Muyingo has compromised large of policemen in the area and these are seen in public campaigning for him.
NRM Aspirants in Luweero Accuse Security Personnel of Meddling in Party Primaries25 Aug 2020, 07:42 Comments 201 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Analysis
Luweero DPC Abraham Tukundane chating with MP aspirant Joy Namulindwa. Tukundane is investigating his officers in Bamunanika after reports emerged that they have been compromised by politicians
In short
Mentioned: NRM Party Primaries 2020
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.