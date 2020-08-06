NRM Aspirants in Ntungamo Accuse Security Officials of Selectively Enforcing Covid-19 Guidelines

In short
The aspirants accuse the Gombolola internal security officers (GISOs) of blocking their meetings and allowing the incumbents to hold public gatherings.
NRM Aspirants in Ntungamo Accuse Security Officials of Selectively Enforcing Covid-19 Guidelines6 Aug 2020, 10:15 Comments 208 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Politics Election Updates
