NRM Bicycles Stir Controversy In Kalungu District

A section of NRM members from Lwabenge sub county have put up stiff resistance during the distribution of bicycles in that area, arguing that some village chairpersons are completely inactive with no relevance to mobilization.
NRM Bicycles Stir Controversy In Kalungu District11 Sep 2020
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement-NRM Party
