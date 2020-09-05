NRM Cancels Gulu District Woman MP Results over Malpractices

In short
According to provisional results prior to the cancellation of results, of the three candidates, Betty Atim was leading the race with 2,707 votes, her closes rival Sharon Balmoi had polled 2,664 votes while Maya Auma had 581 votes.
NRM Cancels Gulu District Woman MP Results over Malpractices5 Sep 2020, 18:19 Comments 122 Views Northern Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: election malpractice allegations global Coronavirus pandemic heavy rainstorms power outage
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.