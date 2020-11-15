In short
Speaking during the launch of the NRM party manifesto at Jinja city conference hall on Saturday, the NRM candidates said they are financially constrained because of the just concluded primary elections. They argued that it is hard for them to battle their rivals from other political parties, most of whom are using money to win over voters.
NRM Candidates Demand Facilitation to Battle Opposition Rivals
The national resistance movement-NRM Kaliro district woman parliamentary flag bearer, Brenda Namukuta recieves the party's manifesto from the speaker of parliament Rt.Hon. Rebecca Kadaga.
