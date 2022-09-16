NRM Caucus Declines to Endorse Opposition, Independent EALA Candidates

In short
Sources at the Caucus meeting also told Uganda Radio Network-URN that the MPs, who form majority in the Eleventh Parliament resolved to choose from only those Opposition candidates who have been backed by political parties under the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) while those contesting as Independents will tussle it out during the election.
NRM Caucus Declines to Endorse Opposition, Independent EALA Candidates16 Sep 2022, 19:55 Comments 154 Views Parliament Election Report
President Yoweri Museveni addressing NRM MPs at State House Entebbe. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.